Juventus forward Paulo Dybala says he's still not 100 % fit after coronavirus battle

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in March, has revealed that he is not fully fit from the pandemic.

In March, the 26-year-old footballer had taken to his official Twitter handle and informed his followers that both he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini, who is an Argentine singer, had been tested positive for the COVID-19.

Later in May, Dybala had informed that he has now recovered from the deadly COVID-19.

However, Dybala has recently said that though he feels much better now, he is still not 100 per cent fit.

The Juventus striker also added that he has returned to training along with the club and is now looking forward to the return of Serie A at the same time.

"I had Coronavirus, but I feel much better now.I am still not quite at 100 per cent, but I’m pretty good. We’re back to training now and football is coming back, so soon we’ll be able to do what we love the most," goal.com quoted Dybala as saying during Instagram live.

Dybala had to isolate for over a month before Juventus confirmed that the striker underwent a double check for coronavirus, which came back with negative results.

Serie A has been on hold since March 9 due to pandemic and is hoping to make a restart later this month.

Juventus were standing at the top spot in Serie A standings with 20 wins from 26 matches before the football league was distrupted because pf COVID-19.