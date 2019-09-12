close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
La Liga

La Liga: Luka Modric thigh problem adds to Real Madrid injury crisis

Modric`s injury takes Madrid`s list of injured players up to eight ahead of Saturday`s game at home to Levante, while Gareth Bale is also suspended after getting sent off in last week`s 2-2 draw at Villarreal.

La Liga: Luka Modric thigh problem adds to Real Madrid injury crisis
Image Credits: Reuters

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is the latest player to fall to the club`s recent injury curse after sustaining a thigh problem, which is set to rule him out of the club`s Champions League opener away to Paris St Germain next week.

The 2018 Ballon d`Or winner did not train with Real on Thursday after returning from international duty with Croatia and the club released a brief statement saying he had injured his right thigh, without stating how long he would be out.

Modric`s injury takes Madrid`s list of injured players up to eight ahead of Saturday`s game at home to Levante, while Gareth Bale is also suspended after getting sent off in last week`s 2-2 draw at Villarreal.

Marquee signing Eden Hazard is still yet to make his competitive debut since his 100-million-euro ($110 million) move from Chelsea due to injury while James Rodriguez, Isco, Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo, Luka Jovic and Marco Asensio are also still unavailable.

Tags:
La LigaReal MadridLuka ModricJames RodriguezBrahim DiazMarco Asensio
Next
Story

Barcelona could have done more to bring Neymar back: Lionel Messi

Must Watch

PT11M43S

5W1H: 12th September 2019