La Liga: Luka Modric thigh problem adds to Real Madrid injury crisis

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is the latest player to fall to the club`s recent injury curse after sustaining a thigh problem, which is set to rule him out of the club`s Champions League opener away to Paris St Germain next week.

The 2018 Ballon d`Or winner did not train with Real on Thursday after returning from international duty with Croatia and the club released a brief statement saying he had injured his right thigh, without stating how long he would be out.

Modric`s injury takes Madrid`s list of injured players up to eight ahead of Saturday`s game at home to Levante, while Gareth Bale is also suspended after getting sent off in last week`s 2-2 draw at Villarreal.

Marquee signing Eden Hazard is still yet to make his competitive debut since his 100-million-euro ($110 million) move from Chelsea due to injury while James Rodriguez, Isco, Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo, Luka Jovic and Marco Asensio are also still unavailable.