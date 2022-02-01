हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi dons Neymar’s No. 10 jersey but PSG crash out of French Cup after loss to Nice

The home side laid siege to the Nice goal after an incident-free first half at the Parc des Princes and there were numerous chances in the second period for Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi, Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe after he came on as a substitute.

PSG's Lionel Messi (left) tries to dribble past a Nice defender in their French Cup match. (Source: Twitter)

Lionel Messi played against Nice in the Coupe de France (French Cup) on Monday (January 31) night, donning the number 10 jersey for the first time due to Neymar’s exclusion. The 34-year-old was on the pitch for 90 minutes for the French team, again, for the first time in 2022.

Messi successfully completed 4 out of his 6 dribbles attempted but had only one shot on target. As usual, he had an amazing solo run, but could not manage to convert it into a goal.

Goalkeeper Marcin Bulka made two saves in the shootout as Nice eliminated holders Paris St Germain 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw in their last-16 French Cup tie. Bulka is on loan at Nice from PSG and stopped efforts from Leandro Paredes and teenager Xavi Simons in the shootout to end PSG’s dominance in the cup, which they had won in six of the past seven seasons.

Nice will now host Olympique de Marseille in the quarter-finals, after the draw was conducted earlier on Monday. The home side laid siege to the Nice goal after an incident-free first half at the Parc des Princes and there were numerous chances in the second period for Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi, Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe after he came on as a substitute.

Watch PSG's Xavi Simons miss the penalty against Nice here...

But the closest PSG came was when defender Presnel Kimpembe had an effort cleared just short of the line as he almost steered a setpiece into the Nice goal in the 71st minute.

The visitors, who are second in the Ligue 1 standings behind the Parisian club, had two counter attack chances for Justin Kluivert blocked. In next week’s quarter-final, the two fourth division giant killers Bergerac and Versailles were drawn against each other while the other two ties sees a top flight team host Ligue 2 opposition. Nantes are home to Bastia and Monaco take on Amiens.

(with Reuters inputs)

Tags:
Lionel MessiNeymarPSGNICEFrench CupfootballXavi Simons
