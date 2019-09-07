close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Barcelona

Lionel Messi free to leave at end of season: Barcelona president

Messi, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, had signed a new four-year deal with Barcelona in 2017, but Bartomeu said that he is free to end his contract beforehand.  

Lionel Messi free to leave at end of season: Barcelona president

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed rumours of a clause in Lionel Messi's contract that will allow him to leave the club at the end of the season.

Messi, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, had signed a new four-year deal with Barcelona in 2017, but Bartomeu said that he is free to end his contract beforehand.

"Leo Messi has a contract through to the 2020/21 season, but (Messi) is able to leave Barca before the final season," cbssports quoted Bartomeu telling Barca TV.

However, the Barca President has insisted that they are not worried about Messi's future at the Catalan club.

"We want Messi to play for Barca through to 2021 and beyond. We are very calm," he said.

Messi is yet to play for Barcelona so far this season due to an injury.
 

Tags:
BarcelonaLionel Messifootball
Next
Story

Croatia trounce Slovakia 4-0 in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Must Watch

PT11M28S

Pakistan PM Imran Khan visits LoC along with Army Chief General Bajwa