Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch ARG vs KSA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Maybe it’s his age. Maybe it’s his stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain. Maybe it’s that drought-ending Copa America title last year. But there’s something different about Lionel Messi at the World Cup — a fact he acknowledges himself. He’s relaxed, he’s happy, he never stopped smiling in a rare appearance at a news conference Monday.

The pressure appears to have been lifted off the shoulders of one of the greatest soccer players of all time. Look out the rest of the teams in Qatar, starting with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (November 22).

“I don’t know if this is the best moment in my career, but I feel really well,” Messi said. “Maybe a bit more mature, always trying to give my best and enjoy everything, and live this World Cup with intensity and enjoy every moment. Before I didn’t think about that — I just wanted to play … and then think about the next game — and sometimes I missed a lot of things. I know a bit more now.”

With 22 of the 26-man Argentina squad playing at their first World Cup — two of them being 21-year-olds Thiago Almada and Enzo Fernandez — no wonder Messi feels like the veteran of the group at 35. And again he said that this was “likely” going to be his last World Cup, even if that element of doubt might excite the more optimistic of Argentina fans thinking ahead to the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Can the Albiceleste go there as titleholders? Maybe, since Messi is getting flashbacks to 2014 when Argentina made a run to the World Cup final — only to lose to Germany in the final.

Ahead of the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match, find livestreaming details below…

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Predicted 11

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Lisandro Martinez and Angel di Maria

Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Al-Owais, Al-Burayk, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulellah Al-Malki, Saleh Al-Shehri, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan