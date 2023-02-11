topStoriesenglish2572119
Lionel Messi's PSG vs AS Monaco Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Paris Saint Germain vs ASM Ligue 1 Match in India?

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs AS Monaco Ligue 1 match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Lionel Messi's PSG are set to take on AS Monaco on Saturday (February 11) at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. Paris Saint-Germain are currently leading Ligue 1 but are yet to play their best football. In their previous fixture, PSG suffered from a disappointing defeat of 2-1 against Marseille. Bad news for Paris fans is that Kylian Mbappe is still recovering from injury and is set miss the clashes against both Bayern Munich and Monaco. Adding more their attacking problems, Lionel Messi has been rested for this clash as well given the all-important match against Bayern coming next week.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi to Miss PSG's UEFA Champions League Clash Against Bayern Munich? Paris Saint-Germain Coach Breaks Silence

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Monaco?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco will be played at Stade Louis II.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Monaco played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco will be played on Saturday (February 11) from 9:30 PM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Monaco in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Pereira, Verratti; Soler; Hugo Ekitike , Neymar

