Lionel Messi to Miss PSG's UEFA Champions League Clash Against Bayern Munich? Paris Saint-Germain Coach Breaks Silence

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier updated the PSG fans about Lionel Messi's availability for their upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich. With star forward Kylian Mbappe ruled out of the blockbuster due to injury, fans were worried whether the seven-time Ballon d'Or holder will play or not. The tension around the fans sparked when Messi was left out of the French League match at Monaco. Messi strained his hamstring in the 2-1 loss to Marseille on Wednesday in the French Cup.

"Leo won't be available for the Monaco game tomorrow," Galtier said.

"He will resume training on Monday, the day before the game against Bayern Munich. So you can leave the term doubtful' aside."

PSG leads the French league by eight points, but injuries to key players are coming at a critical moment of the season.

France striker Kylian Mbappe tore a muscle in his left thigh against Montpellier on February 1 and will miss the Monaco and Bayern Munich games. Brazil striker Neymar missed two French league games this month because of a groin problem before returning for the French Cup.

"We know the importance of Leo in our game," Galtier said.

"Because of his absence, we will maybe have to play differently to have a more solid and more compact team."

PSG was undefeated in all competitions from August to December but the team lost to Lens and Rennes in the league last month before getting knocked out by Marseille in the French Cup.