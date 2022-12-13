Luka Modric’s Croatia vs Lionel Messi’s Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal LIVE Streaming: How to watch CRO vs ARG and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Tears are flowing from football’s biggest superstars as they make emotional exits from what might be their last World Cup. First it was Neymar. Then it was Cristiano Ronaldo. Could Lionel Messi be next?

Momentum is building behind Messi’s push to cap his career with the biggest prize in the game. The 35-year-old Argentina playmaker has carried his team to the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals, almost in the same way Diego Maradona — the man with whom Messi is so often compared — led the South American nation to its second and most recent World Cup title in 1986.

Now in Argentina’s way is Croatia, a country with a population of 4 million which is establishing a reputation as the most stubborn and durable of opponents while also boasting one of soccer's most graceful players in Luka Modric. The teams go head to head at Lusail Stadium — also the venue for Sunday’s final — in a meeting between the last two runners-up at the tournament: Argentina in 2014 and Croatia in 2018.

Argentina might have been expected to be in this position. The team arrived at the World Cup as the Copa America champion, on a 36-match unbeaten run and with Messi back in sublime form for Paris Saint-Germain. Messi has continued that form in Qatar, scoring four goals.

There was much less noise around the Croatians, yet they keep on surprising just like four years ago when their run to the final included a 3-0 victory over Argentina in the group stage. They also reached the World Cup semifinals in 1998. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said his team's World Cup performances are proving to be an inspiration to other underdogs, such as fellow semifinalist Morocco.

Ahead of the Croatia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between Croatia vs Argentina be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between Croatia vs Argentina will be played on Wednesday – 14 December at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between Croatia vs Argentina going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between Croatia vs Argentina will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between Croatia vs Argentina LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between Croatia vs Argentina will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between Croatia vs Argentina in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between Croatia vs Argentina can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between Croatia vs Argentina Predicted 11

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis MacAllister, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic