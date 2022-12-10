Achraf Hakimi put the finest of finishing touches on Morocco's defensive masterclass on Tuesday, ensuring hero status for all time. His "Panenka" penalty took the North African country through to the quarterfinals while handing Spain a 3-0 shootout loss. In order to grind out a scoreless draw and set up a thrilling finish, Walid Regragui's team had to fight valiantly against the Spanish "death by a thousand passes" strategy. In doing so, they had to sacrifice the majority of their possession. Yassine Bounou, the goalkeeper, joined Hakimi as an everlasting legend in Rabat, Marrakech, and beyond.

In a crowded Education City Stadium, which was primarily filled with Moroccan fans whose fervour has proven to be such a big aspect of these championships, becoming just the fourth African side to reach the last eight at a World Cup - and the first in 12 years - sent the crowd wild. Regragui's team has made history for both their country and the Arab region. The Atlas Lions' only other trip in the round of 16 was back in 1986. In the process, they kept a stunning sixth clean sheet in their last seven games, extending their World Cup unbeaten streak to five games.

With the talent and dedication of Hakimi, fellow fullback Noussair Mazraoui, their centre backs, and tireless midfield mainstay Sofyan Amrabat, a Morocco team made up in part of expatriates has grown into one of the toughest defensive units in all of international football.

Fighting off members of the European elite like Croatia and Belgium earlier in the campaign also helped them finish first in Group F, so facing Portugal shouldn't be a concern for the quarterfinal underdogs.