Highlights | Brazil 1-0 Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Brazil beat Switzerland to qualify for round of 16

Brazil 1-0 Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Brazil beat Switzerland to qualify for round of 16
LIVE Updates | Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Check Live Scores and Updates from Group G game between Brazil vs Switzerland here.
Cameroon and Serbia will face off against each other in a crucial Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing their first matches against Switzerland and Brazil respectively. Serbia managed Dragan Stojkovic is set to ring in major changes after the loss to Brazil.
Dusan Vlahovic is set to start the game against the African giants, having recovered from groin problem and only playing for half an hour in the first game against Brazil. Filip Kostic should also be available for the Serbians, having missed the opening game due to a thigh injury.
Their opponents Cameroon are yet to win a match in World Cup after 2002 and will look to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to the Swiss.
In the second game of the day, another African powerhouse Ghana will be in action against South Korea, after their thrilling 3-2 loss to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The Koreans, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Luis Suarez’s Uruguay.
The biggest game of the day will see Neymar-less Brazil take on Switzerland in a Group G clash. A win for either side will confirm their entry into the Round of 16 like defending champions France.
Brazil manager Tite may replace injured Neymar with Rodrygo, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus or Manchester United’s Antony. Check all LIVE Updates from Cameroon vs Serbia here.
LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland: Brazil qualify
Brazil will exhale with pleasure that they were able to finish this game, as it appeared for long of the game that qualifying would come down to the final day. Brazil's bench contributed to the outcome, which was decided by a rare Casemiro goal.
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland: Brazil take lead
Brazil take the lead thanks to a daring outside-of-the-boot strike from Casemiro. The defensive midfielder demonstrates to his more offensive teammates how to do it.
83 mins: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland: Half-time
The Swiss improved as the first half went on and will undoubtedly be happy that we are still tied. Brazil had the better start. Even if Tite's team has the depth in attacking positions to still advance in this World Cup, they need a spark, and Neymar's injury seems worse right now.
Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
LIVE Brazil vs Switzerland: Half-time
It remains scoreless going into the break
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022
LIVE South Korea vs Ghana: Full time
The second game of the day, which was very thrilling, comes to an end, and Ghana's players are ecstatic. The South Korean players are heartbroken, as the camera pans to the stands to show many of their supporters crying. Their manager Paulo Bento received a red card for his involvement in the post-whistle winner's demonstrations.
With just one point from two games, his team is at the bottom of the group and needs to defeat Portugal in their next match to have any hope of moving on. With a final group match against Uruguay up next, Ghana moves into second place with three points, behind the Portuguese. The final game of the evening pits the South American team against Cristiano Ronaldo and friends.
GHA 3-2 KOR
LIVE South Korea vs Ghana: Ghana take back the lead
Muhammad Kudus scores his second goal of the contest after beating Kim with a low, diagonal strike into the bottom corner.
GHA 3-2 KOR
LIVE South Korea vs Ghana: South Korea bounce back
Jo scores from the edge of the six-yard box once more, leaping highest to finish Kim Jun-byline su's cross.
GHA 2-2 KOR
LIVE South Korea vs Ghana: Jo Gue-sung scores
Just a few seconds after the substitute entered the field, Jo Gue-sung heads in a cross from the left by Lee Kang-in.
GHA 2-1 KOR
LIVE South Korea vs Ghana: Ghana double the lead
Ghana increases its lead. Mohammed Kudus makes the slightest of touches with his forehead on the edge of the six-yard box after Jordan Ayew sends a beautiful cross from the left into the South Korean penalty area.
GHA 2-0 KOR
LIVE South Korea vs Ghana: Ghana take lead
Standing over the free kick are Muhammed Kudus and Jordan Asyew. Salisu scores in the ensuing scramble as South Korea fails to clear the ball after Kudus fakes and Ayew swings the ball into the box.
GHA 1-0 KOR
LIVE South Korea vs Ghana: Kick-off
There's a lot at stake in this one. What makes tournament football unique is jeopardy. South Korea is unlikely to alter their tactics, which include a strong defensive framework and an attacking ethos that depends on overwhelming wide areas in order to open up space along the channels. Son down the left will probably also move more in the middle. Regarding Ghana, pay attention to their midfield. If they are successful in those confrontations, they might control the ball for a lot longer than they did against Portugal. And if they do, players with skills like Partey's and Kudus's could emerge. So let's hope for a competitive game that both teams can win!
GHA 0-0 KOR
LIVE Cameroon vs Serbia: It's a draw
What an entertaining game that was. With a 3-1 lead after a goal from Mitrovic in the 53rd minute, Serbia appeared to be winning easily. The Indomitable Lions were determined, and they scored again to tie the game. The final score of 3-3 was an accurate portrayal of the contest. It was suspenseful. Serbia 3-3 Cameroon final score
90+3 mins: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
LIVE Cameroon vs Serbia: Aboubakar find the net
Aboubakar is once more in the centre of events. He clearly is offsides and he makes a great run. Choupo-Moting, who is put on the tee, easily slots the ball into the goal. What a contest!
66 mins: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
LIVE Cameroon vs Serbia: Aboubakar find the net
Vanja was chipped by Aboubakar after a Cameroon break. When he saw the ball go in, he did not even jump for joy, showing that he anticipated being called offside. But a VAR review results in the goal being granted!
64 mins: Cameroon 2-3 Serbia
LIVE Cameroon vs Serbia: Mitrovic scores
Another goal for Serbia. Cameroon is made to pay for giving the ball away too cheaply. While Mitrovic simply sent the ball into the goal, Milinkovic-Savic had the option of shooting himself.
53 mins: Cameroon 1-3 Serbia
LIVE Cameroon vs Serbia: Pavlovic scores
For Serbia, Milinkovic-Savic scores. He makes use of some sloppy Cameroon defence and fires a shot that defeats Epassy. This time, the Cameroonian goalie made a mistake and should have done better.
45+3 mins: Cameroon 1-2 Serbia
LIVE Cameroon vs Serbia: Pavlovic scores
Following a free kick, Pavlovic scores with a free header. Tadic made a nice delivery with that. A world-class header belongs to Pavlovic, who deserves praise. No possibility of that being saved by Epassy.
45+2 mins: Cameroon 1-1 Serbia
LIVE Cameroon vs Serbia: Castelletto finds the net
Castelletto puts Cameroon ahead as he finds the net in 29 minutes of the game. This is Cameroon's first goal in WC since 2002.
29 mins - Cameroon 0-0 Serbia
LIVE Cameroon vs Serbia: Both teams' records in WCs
Eight of Cameroon's most recent World Cup games have ended in defeat, including a 0-1 loss to Switzerland on November 24. Serbia's recent performance is also nothing to brag about, as they have dropped eight of their past 10 matches on the biggest football stage. They lost 2-0 to Brazil in Group G's opening match. The game today seems to be quite exciting. On paper, Serbia appears to have a slight advantage, but it's not by much. Both teams will be confident in their chances of success.
Cameroon vs Serbia: Here are the Playing XI
Here are the Playing XI of Cameroon vs Serbia for their Group G match in FIFA World Cup 2022...
Cameroon: Epassy, Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo, Zambo, Kunde, Hongla, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi; Subs: Ngapandouetnbu, Mbekeli, Wooh, Ondoua, Ngamaleu, Nkoudou, Nsame, Aboubakar, Bassogog, Gouet, Mbaizo, Ntcham, Ebosse, Marou.
Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Lukic, Maksimovic, Kostic, Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic; Subs: Dmitrovic, Erakovic, Radonjic, Gudelj, Jovic, Rajkovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Babic, Vlahovic, Racic, Djuricic, Lazovic, Ilic, Mladenovic, Grujic.
CMR vs SRB: Check out best of Serbia football team
Serbia are looking for their first win of the tournament after their 2-0 loss to Brazil in the opener. Here are some of the best goals scored by Serbia over the years.
Serbia's best World Cup goals
Watch them all here __ _ #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/3wj374hpLA
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Cameroon vs Serbia Group G match here.
