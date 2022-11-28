Highlights | Brazil 1-0 Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Brazil beat Switzerland to qualify for round of 16

Cameroon and Serbia will face off against each other in a crucial Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing their first matches against Switzerland and Brazil respectively. Serbia managed Dragan Stojkovic is set to ring in major changes after the loss to Brazil.

Dusan Vlahovic is set to start the game against the African giants, having recovered from groin problem and only playing for half an hour in the first game against Brazil. Filip Kostic should also be available for the Serbians, having missed the opening game due to a thigh injury.

Their opponents Cameroon are yet to win a match in World Cup after 2002 and will look to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to the Swiss.

In the second game of the day, another African powerhouse Ghana will be in action against South Korea, after their thrilling 3-2 loss to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The Koreans, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Luis Suarez’s Uruguay.

The biggest game of the day will see Neymar-less Brazil take on Switzerland in a Group G clash. A win for either side will confirm their entry into the Round of 16 like defending champions France.

Brazil manager Tite may replace injured Neymar with Rodrygo, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus or Manchester United’s Antony. Check all LIVE Updates from Cameroon vs Serbia here.