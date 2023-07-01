Highlights | SAFF Championship 2023 Football Semifinal Score: India Beat Lebanon 4-2 In Penalty Shootout

In a thrilling contest, India emerged victorious over Lebanon in a tense penalty shootout, securing their spot in the tournament final. The match, held on July 1, 2023, showcased a fierce battle between the two teams, with no goals scored in regular and extra time. As the game approached the penalty shootout, both teams intensified their efforts to avoid the dreaded outcome.

India took the lead in the shootout through Sunil Chhetri's calm finish, while Lebanon's captain, Hassan Maatouk, was denied by India's goalkeeper. India maintained their advantage as Anwar Ali and Mahesh converted their penalties, while Lebanon's Walid Shour found the net. In the end, India emerged triumphant with a 4-2 shootout victory. The match displayed an enthralling display of football, with both teams showcasing their determination and resilience. India's hard-fought win sets up an exciting final against Kuwait, where they will aim to lift the trophy.

