Highlights | SAFF Championship 2023 Football Semifinal Score: India Beat Lebanon 4-2 In Penalty Shootout
LIVE Updates | India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal Football LIVE Scorecard: India will face Kuwait in the final after beating Lebnon in the semifinal.
In a thrilling contest, India emerged victorious over Lebanon in a tense penalty shootout, securing their spot in the tournament final. The match, held on July 1, 2023, showcased a fierce battle between the two teams, with no goals scored in regular and extra time. As the game approached the penalty shootout, both teams intensified their efforts to avoid the dreaded outcome.
India took the lead in the shootout through Sunil Chhetri's calm finish, while Lebanon's captain, Hassan Maatouk, was denied by India's goalkeeper. India maintained their advantage as Anwar Ali and Mahesh converted their penalties, while Lebanon's Walid Shour found the net. In the end, India emerged triumphant with a 4-2 shootout victory. The match displayed an enthralling display of football, with both teams showcasing their determination and resilience. India's hard-fought win sets up an exciting final against Kuwait, where they will aim to lift the trophy.
Follow LIVE updates and Score from India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal match here.
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: India win
Udanta steps up to take the fourth penalty and successfully converts it. Next up is Khalil Bader from Lebanon for their fourth kick, but unfortunately, he sends it over the crossbar. With a final score of 4-2 in the shootout, India emerges victorious and advances to the final, where they will face Kuwait.
India 4 - 2 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: India has 1 goal lead
Mahesh confidently takes the third penalty for India and finds the back of the net, extending their lead. In response, Mohammad Sadek steps up for Lebanon's third penalty and successfully scores, keeping the match evenly poised.
India 3 - 2 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Lebanon look to bounce back
Anwar steps up for the second penalty and calmly converts it, putting India ahead. Next up is Walid Shour from Lebanon for their second penalty, and he also finds the net with precision, levelling the score.
India 2 - 1 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: India takes the lead
Sunil Chhetri steps up to take India's first penalty, and he confidently converts it. He sends the ball towards his left, while the goalkeeper dives to the right but fails to make the save. Next, Gurpreet Singh, the Indian goalkeeper, denies Lebanon's skipper Hassan Maatouk with a superb save.
India 1 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: And we are going into the penalty shootout
Extra time comes to a close with the scoreline still at 0-0. It's time for the tiebreakers now. It's worth noting that Lebanon made a substitution in their goalkeeper just moments ago.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Substitution for Lebanon
Mahesh passes the ball towards Chhangte positioned on the left side, who takes a shot at the goal but it is skillfully saved by the goalkeeper. Lebanon introduces an intriguing substitution, with goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil being replaced by Ali Sabeh.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Shootout?
We are witnessing an exciting display of end-to-end football as Nikhil Poojary, accompanied by Mehtab Singh, successfully averts the danger. Moments later, Udanta Singh showcases his exceptional skills with a fantastic run, breaking into the penalty area. Unfortunately, he is brought down inside the box, but the referee decides to let the play continue.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Lebanon wastes setpiece
The second half of the extra time has begun, and Lebanon is awarded a freekick just outside the box on the left side. However, the setpiece is too far for anyone to reach, resulting in a throw-in.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: No goals in first 105 minutes of the game
The initial period of extra time concludes with no goals scored. Is a penalty shootout in store for us tonight?
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Defensive Errors But Scores Are Still Level
Udanta poses a threat to Lebanon's defense. Melki's defensive error almost costs Lebanon a goal. Udanta's cross is cleared by Melki but not effectively. India takes a close-range shot before the ball is eventually cleared for a throw-in. Udanta then sets up Mahesh for a shot, blocked by a Lebanon defender. Chhetri receives the ball but it ends in a corner without a goal.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Chhetri Misses A Close One
As the ball is directed towards Udanta, he faces a challenge from Mahdi Zein, resulting in a fall. Undeterred, Udanta continues his run and delivers a well-placed pass into the box, aiming to find Chhetri in an unmarked position. However, to the disappointment of the Indian team, the captain fails to convert the opportunity from close range.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Super attempt by Chhetri
Chhetri makes a commendable move as the first half of extra time commences. India actively seeks to create an attacking opportunity, hoping to avoid a tie-breaker scenario. Concurrently, Lebanon's Hussein Zein requires medical attention and is replaced by Khalil Bader. Shortly thereafter, Chhetri takes a shot from outside the penalty area, putting pressure on the Lebanon goalkeeper who skillfully manages to make a crucial save. The stadium erupts with resounding chants of "Chhetri Chhetri," acknowledging his efforts.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Match Goes Into Extra-Time
As the match nears its end, India endeavours to launch an attack from the left flank. However, Chhangte is brought down by Karim Darwich, resulting in a yellow card for the tackle. With the collected free-kick in the hands of the Lebanon goalkeeper, the referee blows the whistle, signaling the conclusion of the regulation 90 minutes. The match proceeds into extra time, as both teams persist in their quest to break the stalemate. The score remains India 0-0 Lebanon, and the match enters the extra time period.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: India Fail To Convert 2 Consecutive Corners
India gain momentum with consecutive corner kicks as they push for a breakthrough. The fourth official indicates that there will be five minutes of stoppage time. Udanta Singh is prepared for a substitution and replaces Kuruniyan on the field. The score remains India 0-0 Lebanon as the match reaches the 90th minute.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Both teams exchange attacks in an intense match
Lebanon's strong attack from the left is met by India's defense, with their captain Hassan Maatouk attempting a shot from inside the box that goes over the crossbar. Moments later, India takes a freekick and delivers a low cross that causes a scramble in the Lebanon defense. The ball hits a player, leading to shouts of "handball" from the Indian team and the crowd, but the referee doesn't agree. The score remains India 0-0 Lebanon in the 86th minute.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: India Look To Break Deadlock
Akash Mishra displays excellent skills on the field. He makes a crucial interception as Lebanon attempts to initiate an attack from the right side. Mishra quickly passes the ball to Rohit Kumar, who then delivers it to the team captain, Sunil Chhetri. Chhetri attempts to direct the ball towards the wing, where Kuruniyan was making a run, but unfortunately, the pass goes out of play.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: 3 Changes By India
India have made three changes to their lineup. Kuruniyan has shown a commendable performance on the left wing, providing a cross that was cleared for a throw-in.
Substitutions:
OUT: Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Subasish Bose
IN: Akash Mishra, Naorem Mahesh, Rohit Kumar
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Intense contest
It was an attack wave from the Blue Tigers for the last ten minutes in search for a opener but Lebanon hold their ground with ease. India need something special here to get a goal.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE India vs Lebanon Football Match: Lebanon attack
Lebanon are in charge of this contest as they rotating the ball around the field with ease and fluency. A wave of attack from the visitors in search of a goal.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon (60 Minutes)
LIVE India vs Lebanon Football Match: Second half begins
Five minutes into the second half and it is still 0-0 between India and Lebanon. What a tight and cagey affair this is turning out to be. Karim Darwich comes in for Ali as Lebanon make an attacking change.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon (50 Minutes)
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Half-time
It is half-time in Bengaluru and it is 0-0 between India and Lebanon. Indian players were not happy about the time they got after a Lebanon player was getting medical treatment in the middle of first half. Clearly, they wanted more time.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon
LIVE IND vs LEB Football Match: Temperatures rising
It is getting hot and hot in Bengaluru as India right-back commits a couple of fouls on the Lebanon attacker and he reacts with some shoving and pushing.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon (34 minutes)
LIVE India vs Lebanon football match: Who will score first?
Both teams are keen on getting the first goal of the contest. So far, the intensity is high in this contest and the physicality is getting rougher and rougher as every second passes on the clock.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon (23 Minutes)
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Lebanon coming hard
Looks like the predictions were true, Lebanon do want a piece of India as it is clearly visible they are coming in hard in this contest a tight defence line and a fluent ball passing.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon (12 minutes)
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Match begins
Here we go! India in blue, Lebanon in dark Red jersey. The fight for the place in the finals in on. 3 minutes into the contest and it look like a cagey affair so far.
India 0 - 0 Lebanon (3 Minutes)
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023: Players are out for national anthem
Both teams are out in the field for their respective national anthems before the kick-off. Just a few minutes before the semifinal number 2 of the SAFF Championship 2023 begins.
SAFF Championship 2023 India vs Lebanon: Lineups out
Lebanon’s starting XI:
Mehdi Khalil (GK), Hassan Maatouk (C), Mahdi Zein, Hussein Zein, Ali Markabawi, Hasan Srour, George Felix Melki, Nader Matar, Mouhammed Ali Dhaini, Walid Shour, Zein Al Abidine Farran
India's starting XI:
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Where to watch match in India?
Fans can watch semifinal between India and Lebanon on the FanCode app and website. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). DD Sports network will broadcast the game on Television in India.
The level of love and respect everyone has for each other in this team is clearly visible
Your #BlueTigers are in the
IND vs LEB LIVE SAFF Championship: Kuwait await in final
Kuwait have defeated Bangladesh 1-0 in the semifinal to book their seat in the finals. Winners of India vs Lebanon will face Kuwait for the SAFF Championship title.
IND vs LEB LIVE SAFF Championhip 2023: Timing details
The clash between India and Lebanon will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The Kick-Off time is 7:30 PM (IST). The game will head into extra time if the scoreline remains equal after 90 minutes.
LIVE India vs Lebanon Updates: India's road so far
India vs Pakistan (4-0 WON)
India vs Nepal (2-0 WON)
India vs Kuwait (1-1 Draw)
Details about coach Igor Stimac
The Croatian mastermind was appointed as coach head in May 2019. Since then, Stimac has managed India in 36 games.
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: India face tough test
India face tough test against Lebanon in the semifinal of the 2023 SAFF Championship. Sunil Chhetri and co will be keen on getting the job done against the opponents they faced in the Intercontinental Cup final as well.
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Intercontinental Cup Final
The most recent face-offs between India and Lebanon took place in the Intercontinental Cup, adding further intrigue to their SAFF Championship encounter. In their first meeting, the match ended in a draw, leaving room for both teams to learn from each other’s tactics. However, in the final of the tournament, India delivered an impressive performance, defeating Lebanon with a convincing 2-0 scoreline to claim the Intercontinental Cup title.
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Head To Head
Lebanon holds a slight edge in their head-to-head record, having secured three victories over India. As the SAFF Championship semi-finals approach and these two teams prepare to clash once more, both sides are eager to assert their capabilities on the field. Lebanon, fueled by their previous triumphs over India and driven to avenge their loss in the Intercontinental Cup final, undoubtedly pose a formidable challenge.
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: A Look At History
India and Lebanon have a longstanding footballing legacy that traces its roots back to the early 1970s. Throughout the years, they have clashed on eight occasions, igniting a captivating sense of rivalry and anticipation with every encounter. These matchups have consistently exhibited the remarkable talent, unwavering resolve, and intensely competitive nature displayed by both teams.
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Lebanon eye revenge
Lebanon will eye to take revenge from India for the recent loss in the final of the Intercontinental Cup. India defeated Lebanon to lift the title under the leadership of Sunil Chhetri who said that he knows Lebanon want revenge from India recently in press conference.
India vs Lebanon semifinal clash updates: Stimac banned
India's head coach Igor Stimac has been fined with a two match ban for his aggresive involvements in the SAFF Championship matches.
India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023: Livestreaming details
Checkout all the details for the India vs Lebanon football match set to take place in Bengaluru on Saturday.
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Lebanon football match set to take place in Bengaluru tonight. The two sides will fight it out for the spot in the finals of the SAFF Championship 2023.