Who Is Igor Stimac? Hot-Headed Indian Men's Football Team Coach Currently Facing Two-Match Ban

The Indian football team is on a journey to defend their SAFF Championship title under the leadership of captain Sunil Chhetri and head coach Igor Stimac. Recently, the Blue Tigers defeated Lebanon to lift the 2023 Intercontinental Cup in Bhubneshwar and a rematch of the finals is on the cards as the two meet again in the 2023 SAFF Championship semifinal on Saturday (July 1).

Igor Stimac stated that the second half against Lebanon in the final was the best half India played under his management. Stimac was appointed as the head coach of Indian football team in May 2019.



Since then, the Croatian mastermind has helped the Blue Tigers lift numerous trophies and has also got the nation on the number 100 spot in the FIFA Rankings. Overall, Stimac has managed India in 36 games so far with a win percentage of 38.9. He has 14 games with 11 draws and as many defeats.

Stimac is a Croatian professional football coach and a former player of his national team. He has played for Cadiz in Spain and Hajduk Split during his time as a football player. He also played for Derby County and West Ham United in England. (Watch: India Coach Igor Stimac Sent Off After Tussle With Pakistan Coach And Players)

In the latest update, Stimac has been penalised with a two-match ban and fined USD 500 for a red card offence during the match against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship.

"Indian football coach Igor Stimac was handed a two-match ban and fined 500 US Dollars for a red card offence during the Kuwait match," informed the All India Football Federation (AIFF). This was his second red-card offence in the tournament. He earlier committed a red-card offence in India's campaign opener against Pakistan.

In a tweet posted a day after the incident, Stimac took to Twitter to explain his side of the story and said that what he did was to protect the players of his team. Stimac said that he would do it again.

Stimac has posted warning to all teams in the SAFF championship, in a way, and other opponents that they better don't make unjustified actions on the field.