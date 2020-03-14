ISL 2020 Final, Live Score: ATK take 1-0 lead against Chennaiyin FC

14 March 2020, 19:51 PM
GOAL!! Javi Hernandez gave the breakthrough to ATK with an excellent volley in the 10th minute. The 30-year-old Spaniard beat a diving Chennaiyin goalkeeper Vishal Kaith to draw the first blood for ATK. Hernandez scored his first goal after a good delivery from Roy Krishna.
14 March 2020, 19:46 PM
ATK received a free-kick in the sixth minute of the match. However, Francisco Hernandez missed a chance to put his side ahead after he managed to just hit at the Chennaiyin wall.
14 March 2020, 19:43 PM
Chennaiyin FC's Germanpreet Singh received a yellow card as early as in the fifth minute of the match when he brought down David Williams just outside the box.
14 March 2020, 19:41 PM
Soon after the referee blew the whistle for the very first time, Chennaiyin FC came out swinging. The Chennai-based franchise made a superb start to the final clash by bringing the ball into the penalty area of ATK inside 40 seconds. Midfielder Rafael Crivellaro got a chance to hit the ball on target, but the shot was stopped by the last man with a header.
14 March 2020, 19:32 PM
The two sides have walked down the field for their national anthems.
14 March 2020, 19:08 PM
ATK are going into the summit showdown with the same squad that defeated defending champions Bengaluru FC in the second-led of the semi-final. Chennauiyin boss Owen Coyle, on the other hand, have made one change in their playing XI. Germanpreet Singh has been called up in the midfield in place of Edwin Vanspaul.
14 March 2020, 19:05 PM
Just a half an hour to go for the ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC.
Half an hour to go for the #HeroISLFinal
Which colour will shine brighter tonight? #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/OImPKwQsUf
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 14, 2020
14 March 2020, 19:04 PM
Lineups:
TEAM SHEETS
Here's how @ATKFC and @ChennaiyinFC line up for the 2019-20 #HeroISLFinal#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/DVWpLAH1W5
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 14, 2020
14 March 2020, 18:52 PM
In case ATK manage to seal a record-breaking third title, Antonio Lopez Habas will become the first coach in the history of the tournament to guide a side to two ISL trophies.
14 March 2020, 18:50 PM
A look at the last five meetings between the two sides:
February 2020 – Chennaiyin FC beat ATK 3-1
October 2019 – ATK edge past Chennaiyin FC 1-0
December 2018 – ATK beat Chennaiyin 3-2
October 2018 – ATK clinch 2-1 win over Chennaiyin
January 2018 – Chennaiyin FC seal narrow 2-1 win against ATK
14 March 2020, 18:48 PM
Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle talks about the mentality and preparation of the player ahead of the ISL final match against ATK in Goa.
| @ChennaiyinFC head coach Owen Coyle discusses team mentality, their preparation and more in an exclusive interview ahead of the #HeroISLFinal.#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/IfX7jrVXM5
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 14, 2020
14 March 2020, 18:46 PM
Chennaiyin FC forward Andre Schembri is set to bid adieu to the game following the ISL final.
.@andreschembri27 is set for his last bow!
Can the @ChennaiyinFC forward bid goodbye to the beautiful game with another in the bag and a #HeroISL winner's medal around his neck?#HeroISLFinal #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/By8X3iGuM6
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 14, 2020