ISL 2020 Final, Live Score: ATK take 1-0 lead against Chennaiyin FC

ATK and Chennayin FC will look to clinch a record-breaking third title at the Indian Super League (ISL) when they battle it out in front of empty stands in the final of the 2020 edition of the football tournament at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

ATK booked their place in the summit showdown of the tournament after registering a comfortable 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC in the second leg of the semi-final clash at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Kolkata outfit slumped to a 0-1 defeat in the first leg, but the second leg win saw them storm into the title decider with a 3-2 aggregate win over last season's champions.

Chennaiyin, on the other end, edged out FC Goa with a 6-5 aggregate win in the semi-finals to progress to the final. Though FC Goa clinched a 4-2 win over the Chennai-based franchise in the second leg, it was just not enough to overturn their 1-4 loss in the first leg last week.

However, the final clash will take place behind closed doors after the Health Ministry issued an advisory directing all federations and fans to avoid large gatherings in order to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from spreading.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, the two sides have met each other on 14 occasions. Out of which, ATK have emerged victorious six times while four matches ended in draws.

It is to be noted that ATK and Chennaiyin are facing each other for the first time in the final.

