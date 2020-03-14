हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ISL 2020 Final, Live Score: ATK take 1-0 lead against Chennaiyin FC

ATK and Chennayin FC will look to clinch a record-breaking third title at the Indian Super League (ISL) when they battle it out in front of empty stands in the final of the 2020 edition of the football tournament at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 19:51
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IndSuperLeague

ATK and Chennayin FC will look to clinch a record-breaking third title at the Indian Super League (ISL) when they battle it out in front of empty stands in the final of the 2020 edition of the football tournament at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday. 

ATK booked their place in the summit showdown of the tournament after registering a comfortable 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC in the second leg of the semi-final clash at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Kolkata outfit slumped to a 0-1 defeat in the first leg, but the second leg win saw them storm into the title decider with a 3-2 aggregate win over last season's champions.

Chennaiyin, on the other end, edged out FC Goa with a 6-5 aggregate win in the semi-finals to progress to the final. Though FC Goa clinched a 4-2 win over the Chennai-based franchise in the second leg, it was just not enough to overturn their 1-4 loss in the first leg last week. 

However, the final clash will take place behind closed doors after the Health Ministry issued an advisory directing all federations and fans to avoid large gatherings in order to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from spreading.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, the two sides have met each other on 14 occasions. Out of which, ATK have emerged victorious six times while four matches ended in draws. 

It is to be noted that ATK and Chennaiyin are facing each other for the first time in the final. 

Here are the live updates:

14 March 2020, 19:51 PM

GOAL!! Javi Hernandez gave the breakthrough to ATK with an excellent volley in the 10th minute. The 30-year-old Spaniard beat a diving Chennaiyin goalkeeper Vishal Kaith to draw the first blood for ATK. Hernandez scored his first goal after a good delivery from Roy Krishna.

 

14 March 2020, 19:46 PM

ATK received a free-kick in the sixth minute of the match. However, Francisco Hernandez missed a chance to put his side ahead after he managed to just hit at the Chennaiyin wall.

14 March 2020, 19:43 PM

Chennaiyin FC's Germanpreet Singh received a yellow card as early as in the fifth minute of the match when he brought down David Williams just outside the box. 

14 March 2020, 19:41 PM

Soon after the referee blew the whistle for the very first time, Chennaiyin FC came out swinging. The Chennai-based franchise made a superb start to the final clash by bringing the ball into the penalty area of ATK inside 40 seconds. Midfielder Rafael Crivellaro got a chance to hit the ball on target, but the shot was stopped by the last man with a header. 

 

 

14 March 2020, 19:32 PM

The two sides have walked down the field for their national anthems. 

14 March 2020, 19:08 PM

ATK are going into the summit showdown with the same squad that defeated defending champions Bengaluru FC in the second-led of the semi-final. Chennauiyin boss Owen Coyle, on the other hand, have made one change in their playing XI. Germanpreet Singh has been called up in the midfield in place of Edwin Vanspaul.

14 March 2020, 19:05 PM

Just a half an hour to go for the ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC.

 

 

 

14 March 2020, 19:04 PM

Lineups: 

 

 

 

14 March 2020, 18:52 PM

In case ATK manage to seal a record-breaking third title, Antonio Lopez Habas will become the first coach in the history of the tournament to guide a side to two ISL trophies.

14 March 2020, 18:50 PM

A look at the last five meetings between the two sides:

February 2020 – Chennaiyin FC beat ATK 3-1

October 2019 – ATK edge past Chennaiyin FC 1-0

December 2018 – ATK beat Chennaiyin 3-2

October 2018 – ATK clinch 2-1 win over Chennaiyin 

January 2018 – Chennaiyin FC seal narrow 2-1 win against ATK

14 March 2020, 18:48 PM

Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle talks about the mentality and preparation of the player ahead of the ISL final match against ATK in Goa. 

 

 

14 March 2020, 18:46 PM

Chennaiyin FC forward Andre Schembri is set to bid adieu to the game following the ISL final.

 

 

 

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Fear of Coronavirus creates silence in Srinagar market!