Manager Marco Silva wants Everton to push on after victory over Manchester United

Everton`s rise to seventh in the Premier League table has come on the back of solid home displays in recent weeks and manager Marco Silva wants his team to use the momentum in the final three games of the season to ensure a strong finish.

Everton thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday for their fourth straight clean sheet at home to equal the run they achieved in April 2015

The Merseyside club have collected 10 points in those games, following a draw with leaders Liverpool and wins over top-four contenders Chelsea, Arsenal and United and Silva said the hard work had to continue.

"We have many things to keep fighting for. It is important for us to keep this run, to keep playing well and achieving good results and to finish the season in a good spot," Silva told the club`s website.

Victory over United was Everton`s biggest against the 20-times league champions since a 5-0 win in Oct. 1984 and left them in contention for a Europa League spot.

"We have to keep fighting, to prove our quality in every match," Portuguese Silva added.

"But it`s important to give this good feeling to our fans. I want our players to enjoy the moment and our supporters also. I want our players resting... and preparing to work really hard to get ready for the next game."

Everton, who have 49 points from 35 matches, visit Crystal Palace on Saturday before hosting Burnley on May 3. They play their final game at Tottenham Hotspur on May 12.