Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola Wins Third LMA Manager Of The Year Award

Funded by Abu Dhabi's oil money, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has dominated the Premier League like no other manager (modern era). After introducing a game style that made the opposition look like a weaker team, Guardiola arrived at the Etihad in 2016. The plan of City owners and the Spaniard was simple - to conquer Europe. But first, they needed to show signs in the most competitive football league of the world, EPL. They have surely made a mark in the Premier League winning it three times in a row and a total sum of five since his arrival. Would you be interested to know who was the mastermind behind Guardiola's move to City?

Guardiola recently won the LMA manager of the year award Man City's ruthless performance in the 2023 season. Since his arrival at Manchester City, Guardiola has spent over $1 billion in signing new players. But the question remains did he spend all that money on superstar signings? The answer is no if we leave Erling Haaland as an exception. The Spaniard tactician signed the likes of Gundogan (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sane (Schalke), John Stones (Everton), Gabriel Jesus, and more in his debut season of the Premier League and delivered a title next year. All the players signed by Guardiola and his club are one of the finest available in the market at that time but it is the brain of the Catalan which leads those good players/signings to become some of the best in the world.

Txiki Begiristain is the man who brougt in Pep Guardiola to Man City, a move which changed a lot of lives if the Premier League and now even in Europe's biggest competition - UEFA Champions League. As Man City eye their first ever UCL title with Guardiola keen on doing it against Inter Milan in the coming days, here we will take you through some information about the director of football in Manchester City, Txiki Begiristain.

Txiki is a former Spanish footballer who has worked as the director of football for FC Barcelona as well. During his footballing career, he played for Real Sociedad and Barcelona, winning eight major titles including four La Liga championship and the 1992 European Cup.

Convincing Guardiola is not easy, he needs everything he demands to deliver trophies and Begiristain was well aware of that fact given he was part of the Barcelona which Pep coached and they shared the dressing while playing for the team as well in their footballing career.

Is it just the money that makes Guardiola successful?

To buy quality you need money but to make sure you make the most of it, you need execution. Pep Guardiola is the perfect example of a 'Quality Football Coach', as he delivers trophies if his demands are met. From being a Chelsea reject at one point, Kevin de Bryune has achieved something which will keep him in the history books of football and the Premier League if we talk about the topic of 'best midfielders', courtesy of the player's hard work and Pep Guardiola's planning behind signing the midfielder from Wolfsburg.

City's dominance in the English Premier League is just not because of the Abu Dhabi oil money as if there was a chance that any other manager could do what Guardiola has done to the modern game, it could have been done. The City owners are well aware of that fact and that is the reason they still believe in the Catalan after waiting for their European dream to become reality since 2016.

Pep and his troops are getting closer and closer to the UEFA Champions League trophy every season and this year they are in 'No Mercy' mode since the arrival of Erling Haaland, who looks like the final piece of the puzzle Guardiola was searching in Gabriel Jesus and the transfer marker since Sergio Aguero's departure.