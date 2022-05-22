Defending Premier League champions, Manchester City will take on Aston Villa in their final league game of season on Sunday (May 22). It's a do or die clash for Pep Guardiola's side, who need to win this fixture with the title on line.

City rivals Liverpool are just a point behind them after their 2-1 win against Southampton in their last Premier League matchup. Even a draw against Villa would have settled the title for City if they didn't drew 2-2 against West Ham in their previous PL clash and now it's down to the last matchday of the English Premier League.

Aston Villa have won 2 of their last 5 premier league clashes and their manager Steven Gerrad would surely want to give his former team Liverpool a chance to get their hands on the silverware with a win over Man City.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester City vs Aston Villa English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Aston Villa going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Aston Villa will be played on Sunday (May 22) from 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Aston Villa going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Aston Villa will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Aston Villa?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Aston Villa will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Aston Villa in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Aston Villa will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV