Merry Christmas 2022: Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo shares adorable family pic with kids, check here

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared an adorable family picture of herself celebrating Christmas with her husband Leo and family. The Argentina captain has been in celebratory mode since. Messi and his family pictures have been setting fire on social since the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy on December 18. In the latest update, Antonela shared a picture with Leo and their three sons celebrating Christmas on December 25. Antonela's post was poured with likes and comments from Messi fans.

Recently, Messi added another record to his name two days after he won the FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina as a carousel of photographs commemorating the triumph has since surpassed all other posts on Instagram in terms of likes. The previous most-liked Instagram post was an image of an egg that received almost 56 million likes. Chris Godfrey posted the photo of the egg as a social experiment in January 2019. Messi's post of rejoicing after winning the World Cup has overtaken it. The Argentinian football legend's photo also became the quickest to 50 million likes on social media as per the Olympics website.

With almost 40 million likes as of Monday, it was the most popular Instagram post by an athlete. On Instagram, the most-liked posts are dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi or Ronaldo appear in seven out of the top nine Instagram postings. Between 2021 and 2022, all seven posts were uploaded. (With ANI inputs)