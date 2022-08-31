NBA superstar LeBron James is now the owner of the Italian football club AC Milan. The new owner of the club is Gerry Cardinale, but the list of investors behind him also includes the name of some very famous personalities from the sports and music industry. As reported by Financial Times, AC Milan's ownership has changed and the process which began in May 2022 has Lebron James' name on the list of investors. Gerry Cardinale is the leader of the purchase from the Elliot Fund for sum total of around 1.2 billion euros.

James, who already has a financial stake of English Premier League club Liverpool, is now set to become an owner of the Italian football team AC Milan as well. LeBron is part of the deal through Main Street Advisors, a Santa Monica, Calif, venture captial firm and he is alongside famous rapper Drake. Main Street are joined by other sporting giants like the New York Yankees, which is reportedly taking a 10 percent stake of AC Milan.

Main Street describes itself as "a strategic advisor to, and invests capital alongside, some of the most influential and accomplished people and businesses in media, music, entertainment and professional sports," as per its website.

Recently, Lebron James signed a juicy contract of 91.7 million dollars with the Los Angeles Lakers, as per multiple reports. The 37-year-old has signed the richest contract in NBA history to date. Moreover, he was the only active athlete in American team sports to be mentioned in the Forbes list of billionaires.

@acmilan have kept the most clean sheets in the top-5 European leagues in the 2022 calendar year (14) #SerieA pic.twitter.com/bfapqHEQku August 31, 2022

Being argued (by his fans) as of the best players to ever play the game of Basketball, Lebron has won four NBA titles and 18 All-star appearances in his career. He also has two Olympic gold medals for the USA.

AC Milan recently won the Serie A and the team is one of the most recognizable clubs of Italian football and the UEFA Champions League. Milan won its league title after a long wait of almost a decade in the 2021-22 season.