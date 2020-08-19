Neymar could be banned for swapping shirt with Marcel Halstenberg after PSG's win in Champions League semi-final

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian star Neymar could be banned for the Champions League final after he was caught on camera swapping shirts following PSG's historic win over Leipzig in the semi-final of Champions League on Tuesday.

Neymar swapped his shirt with Marcel Halstenberg after the French giants’ 3-0 win over Leipzig. It is to be noted that the PSG has reached the final of the Champions League for the first time.

According to new medical protocols of UEFA which are adopted after the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Neymar may face a one-match ban, and a mandatory 12-day period of self-isolation for trading his shirt with another player.

The rule states: “Players are recommended to refrain from swapping their shirts.”

Experts maintain that the mention of the word 'recommended' could help Neymar as the rules don’t explicitly ban shirt swapping. The concerned officials can exercise discretion as to whether Neymar's action is a fit case of one-match ban or period of self-isolation.

PSG are set to clash with Bayern Munich or Lyon in Lisbon on Sunday in Champions League final.

The 28-year-old Neymar performed superbly in the semi-final at Benfica’s Stadium of Light as he hit the post twice in the first half and then provided a perfect assist to his team-mate Angel Di Maria to help PSG grab a 2-0 lead.