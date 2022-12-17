Nora Fatehi to perform at FIFA World Cup closing ceremony before Argentina vs France final, check list of performers here

Bollywood will make its presence at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with dancer Nora Fatehi taking part in the closing ceremony ofFIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday (December 18) ahead of the final between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Kylian Mbappe's France. FIFA World Cup tweeted on Saturday morning: "Sunday will be A Night to Remember! Before the #Qatar2022 Final, we'll have live performances from #FIFAWorldCup Soundtrack stars Davido and Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, and Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal." Earlier Nora had performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Fan Festival, hosted by Al Bidda Park in Doha. She had danced to various dance numbers from Bollywood including O Saki Saki. She danced to the official song of the FOFA World Cup 2022 too called Light The Sky.

“That moment when you hear your voice at the World Cup stadium…It’s milestones like these that make the journey so worth it!” Nora Fatehi had written on her social media after the performance.

Nora is a big name in Indian film industry. She has danced to a number of popular songs in the hindi films. From Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from Stree to Garmi from Street Dancer 3D, Nora has entertained fans through her dance moves. She is a massively popular figure in India and Middle East, where the bollywood films are a hit too. Performing at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony would be a big achievement for this star. Not to forget, she will share the stage with Soundtrack stars Davido and Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

The Argentina vs France final in the FIFA World Cup will start at 8.30 pm IST. The closing performances will be held before the final. The Indian fans will be hooked to their TV now not just to see their favourites lift the trophy but also watch Nora perform.