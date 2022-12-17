FIFA World Cup 2022 Winners Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France take home? Prize money for third-placed team revealed too

An exciting final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is awaited between Argentina and France. It will be a battle between the young energy of Kylian Mbappe and the veteran Lionel Messi, who is playing his last World Cup match, hoping to finish on a high. Messi wants this World Cup more than anything else. This is his fifth World Cup appearance and Messi has not been able to win the World Cup even once. This is his last shot at the World Cup glory. He came agonisingly close in 2014, when Argentina lost the final to Germany. France, on the other hand, have reached their second successive final and will be hoping for second back-to-back trophy.

Apart from writing history and winning the cup, Argentina and France can take home a whopping prize money with them. According to a report, the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will receive $42 million (Rs 3.47 billion) in prize money. The runner-up will get $30 million (Rs 2.48 billion). Not to forget, the third-placed team will be awarded $27 million (Rs 2.39 billion) while the fourth-placed team will win $25 million (Rs 2.06 billion).

The teams that reached the quarterfinals - Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England - have gone back with $17 million. At the same time, Round of 16 teams like USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain , Japan, Switzerland and South Korea have received $ 13 million each. Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay – will be rewarded with $9 million each for participation in the group stages.

The FIFA World Cup final will be played at Lusail Stadium in Qatar between Argentina and France. The match start at 8.30 pm as per Indian Standard Time. Let's hope that match lives up to the billing.