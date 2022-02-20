Premier League: Harry Kane scores twice as Tottenham Hotspur stun Manchester City

Harry Kane scored twice, including deep into stoppage time, as Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City by 3-2 in a dramatic encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The first win in four lifts Spurs to seventh in the Premier League table, on 39 points, four behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played two more matches.

City's lead at the top is now of six points, having played a match more than Liverpool FC.

The highlights from an unforgettable night in Manchester pic.twitter.com/2WdGdWihtj — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 19, 2022

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring only four minutes into his first Spurs start. Ilkay Gundogan levelled in the 33rd minute, capitalising on a loose ball spilled by Hugo Lloris.

City controlled possession in the second half but Spurs took the lead for a second time through Kane, who converted Son's cross on the half-volley just before the hour. With time running out, Cristian Romero handled in the area to allow Riyad Mahrez to equalise in stoppage time equaliser from the spot, but there was time for another twist.

Kane beat Kyle Walker to head home in the fifth minute of added time to earn Spurs their first double over defending Premier League champions.

Earlier, Mohamed Salah scored his 150th goal for Liverpool and Luis Diaz struck his first for the club as the Reds came from behind to beat Norwich City 3-1 at Anfield.

Norwich shocked the hosts when they went ahead on 48 minutes through Milot Rashica's deflected shot.

A massive day for Liverpool in the #PL title race pic.twitter.com/YwMSI2C0jF — Premier League (@premierleague) February 19, 2022

Liverpool rallied with two goals in four minutes. Mane equalised with an overhead kick from Tsimikas's cushioned header on 64 minutes. Salah then collected a long pass from Alisson to finish with his right foot from outside the area.

Diaz opened his Liverpool account nine minutes from time to seal the Reds' fifth successive league win.

At Emirates Stadium, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka scored second-half goals as Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1 and moved within one point of the top four.

Hakim Ziyech's late goal earned Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.