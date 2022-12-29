PSG star Kylian Mbappe breaks SILENCE on Argentina's mocking celebrations, says THIS

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez literally left nothing in the tank if we talk about the celebration after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. A lot of fans raised fingers on the goalkeeper after he was seen carrying a doll of PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe while standing alongside Lionel Messi. Earlier before Argentina's celebration parade, Martinez was seen mocking Messi's PSG teammate while the players celebrated in the dressing room post the final match of the Qatar tournament.

Kylian Mbappe may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain.

"Those celebrations aren't my problem. You shouldn't waste energy on such futile things," Mbappe said after PSG's win against Strasbourg on Wednesday night. (WATCH: Emiliano Martinez MOCKS Kylian Mbappe alongside Lionel Messi during Argentina's FIFA World Cup win parade)

"The most important thing is to give my best for the club."

Kylian Mbappé :



“Emiliano Martinez's celebrations? It’s not my problem. I don't waste energy on such things. The most important thing for me is to give the best of myself for my club. I’m waiting for Leo to comeback so we keep winning together and scoring more goals” pic.twitter.com/51aU9Dz3ck — PSG Chief (@psg_chief) December 28, 2022

Mbappe became only the second player to score a hat trick in a World Cup final but ended up on the losing side as Messi's Argentina won a tense penalty shootout following a wild 3-3 draw on Dec. 18. Mbappe converted his spot kick but was inconsolable after the defeat, slumping in a chair and then walking around in a daze.

"I don't think (the defeat) will ever really be swallowed. But as I told my (PSG) coach and teammates, there's no reason that my club pays the price for a failure with the national team," Mbappe said.

"It was a complicated time ... (But) PSG isn't responsible for our defeat. I tried to come back with the best energy possible, being as positive as possible."

He showed his composure from the penalty spot once again by scoring a spot kick deep into injury time as the league leader scraped a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg.

"I didn't have an amazing game, but I kept believing, pushing," Mbappe said, adding that it was a different kind of pressure taking PSG's 96th-minute penalty.

"They're different emotions, different scenarios. This time it was a penalty for the victory," he said.

"The message is clear: no matter what happened with the national team, PSG is something else and I'm determined to bring all the trophies back to the capital."

He is looking forward to playing with Messi again.

"We'll wait for Leo to come back so that we can starting winning games (together) again and score goals," he said. Messi was given extra time off by PSG to celebrate in Argentina and is expected back in training early next week. (With PTI inputs)