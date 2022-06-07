हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
football

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is world's most valuable player at over Rs 1700 crore, check top 5 footballers HERE

Kylian Mbappe’s PSG teammate Neymar holds the current transfer record. The French champions paid Barcelona 222 million euros (Rs 1842 crore) for his signature in 2017. 

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is world’s most valuable player at over Rs 1700 crore, check top 5 footballers HERE
France and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. (Source: Twitter)

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable soccer player in the world, according Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory, followed by Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and new Manchester City recruit Erling Haaland. Mbappe, who turned down Real and signed a new three-year deal at PSG last month, topped the list an estimated transfer value of 205.6 million euros (Rs 1,705 crore), beating Vinicius (Rs 1,538 crore) and Haaland (Rs 1,266 crore).

Mbappe’s PSG teammate Neymar holds the current transfer record. The French champions paid Barcelona 222 million euros (Rs 1842 crore) for his signature in 2017. The top five was rounded off by Barca youngster Pedri (Rs 1,121 crore) and Borussia Dortmund’s English midfielder Jude Bellingham (Rs 1,109 crore).

The CIES Football Observatory uses such indicators as player age, performance, career progression and contract duration to arrive at a transfer value. The latest list was dominated by Premier League players, with 41 representatives in the top 100.

City’s Ruben Dias (109.6 million euros) had the highest transfer value for a defender while PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma (73.7 million euros) led among goalkeepers. City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, 30, was the oldest player on the list, with a value of 57.3 million euros.

Here are the top 5 most valuable footballer in the world…

Kylian Mbappe – PSG (Rs 1,705 crore)

Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid (Rs 1,538 crore)

Erling Haaland – Manchester City (Rs 1,266 crore)

Pedri – Barcelona (Rs 1,121 crore)

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund (Rs 1,109 crore)

(with Reuters inputs)

