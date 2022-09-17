David Beckham denies VIP treatment, waits for 12 hours to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth 2

Britain along with the whole world has been mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth 2, who breathed her last on September due to health issues following her age. The news shook the entire world as soon it was anounced that the queen is no more and left everyone in despair. The royal procedure of Queen Elizabeth 2 began soon after her demise and a huge crowd was seen coming down to the base to meet her and say one last goodbye. England's former national football player David Beckham chose to go in the public line to bid farewell to the queen and he waited for more than 12 hours for his chance to come, as per reports.

As per The Guardian, David Beckham said, "Every time that we stood there when we wore those three lions shirts and I had my armband and we sang God Save the Queen, that was something that meant so much to us. Every time that we did it, it was something special. So this day was always going to be difficult, and it’s difficult for the nation, it’s difficult for everyone around the world because I think everyone is feeling it, and our thoughts are with the family and obviously with everybody here today."

The former England captain's choice of waiting in the public line has made news after he waited for over 12 hours to bid his farewell to Queen Elizabeth 2. It is making news because there were some speculations that some VIPs choose to skip the line but Beckham decided to wait for his chance just like a normal person.

David Beckham OBE has joined the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State.



Like everybody else, he will have to wait in line for at least 14 hours and will not enter Westminster Hall until tomorrow morning.



pic.twitter.com/eKlcOs6T5m — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 16, 2022

"Because it's special to be here, to celebrate, and to hear the different stories that people have to say. I thought by coming at 2 am it was going to be a little bit quieter – I was wrong." Says David.

People spotted the former England captain in the line of mourners near Britain's Houses of Parliament at lunchtime on Friday. He is believed to have joined the queue at 2 a.M. And to have lined up for more than 10 hours with thousands of others.

Officials temporarily halted people joining the back of the line on Friday after a park at the farthest end became full. People who arrived were directed to holding areas and slowly allowed to join the queue. The queen is due to lie in state at Westminster Hall in Parliament until Monday morning, when her funeral will be held at nearby Westminster Abbey. (With PTI inputs)