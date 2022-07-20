Barcelona thrash David Beckham's Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season warm-up

FC Barcelona thrashed David Beckham's MLS club Inter Miami 6-0 in their pre-season U.S. tour on Tuesday (July 29). Barca's new signing Raphinha led his team to an impressive victory over Inter Miami as the 25-year-old Brazilian scored a goal and provided two assists on his debut for the Spanish giants. Notably, the most recent new recruitement to the squad Robert Lewandowski is yet to make an appearance for the club. Barca paid Bayern Munich 50 million euros for the Poland international.

Raphinha - who signed for 58 million euros from Leeds United earlier this month - first assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who opened the scoring in 19th minute, and then extended the lead himself six minutes later with a nice left foot first touch strike.

Spanish teenage sensation Ansu Fati, who is slowly working his way back into form after a long layoff after a series of injuries, scored Barca's third right before halftime with another pass from Raphinha.

FULL TIME IN MIAMI! pic.twitter.com/tZnROJ8FZP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2022

Barca came back to the second half with eleven substitutions but kept dominating and scored three more through Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele. It was Barca's first of four games in their U.S. preseason tour that will continue on Saturday with a Clasico against bitter rivals Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

"I think we are better than Real Madrid," Raphinha told reporters.

"I'm very happy to score my first goal and for things having turned out well in my debut. I felt very good. I hope I can continue like this."

"Of course I would like to score a goal against Real Madrid on Saturday. Scoring always gives confidence and if you do it against a team like Real Madrid even more so."

With reuters input