Real Madrid became the Champions of Europe after beating Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday (May 29). It was a high-intensity contest between the two sides as both of them were keen on getting their hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy for the 2022 season.

Real Madrid won the UCL title for a record-extending 14th time, but there was one moment when things looked in favour of the Reds. It was Vinicius Junior who guided the Los Blancos to glory but before that Karim Benzema also found the back of the net. However, Benzema's goal was disallowed by the official due to an offside position.

Even the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) confirmed that Benzema was in an offside position and the goal will not stand. It would have been a 16th Champions League goal for the French striker this season.

Yes, Benzema's goal should have stood after the ball came off Fabinho pic.twitter.com/6U1WC1JLAt — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) May 28, 2022

Why was Benzema's goal ruled out even when he didn't look offside?

The offside rule says that if the goalkeeper is the second-last opponent and the player is behind him, it will be deemed as an offside position. Also if there are two players behind the keeper, you will still be offside if you are ahead of the second-last opponent. Even though before the final finish of Benzema, the ball came off Fabinho, it was justified as accidental, which it surely was looking at the clip.

The French striker dribbled around the Liverpool goalkeeper in the final and Alisson did get a touch on the ball. However, before that, it hit Liverpool defender Konate and then Alisson again to fall in front of the Madrid forward who slashed it inside with his left foot later.

Benzema, with all the fans watching, thought he scored in the final but he was greeted with an offside flag later from referee Clement Turtin and his team.

In the battle of two European heavyweights, Klopp's men created more chances but lacked the mentality to get the job done. On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti's side was keen on defending with their hearts out and going out to attack with whatever they had.