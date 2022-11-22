Robert Lewandowski’s Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch MEX vs POL and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz denied Mexico were the favourites in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C opener on Tuesday (November 22), saying all the teams at the tournament fully deserved to be there. Poland, playing in their ninth World Cup, have not made it past the group stage since 1986 and will face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in a bid to reach the knockout stages in Qatar.

“If I say that there are no logical reasons for Poland to make it out of the group, you will say that I am a man of little faith,” Michniewicz told reporters on Monday. “I think that we can get out of the group. ... We don’t want to be among the first 16 teams to go home.

“We have experienced players who have played in many tournaments, and there’s a lot of youngsters who are just learning the big tournaments here in Qatar. I think this mix is right for us.”

Poland's football team were escorted by fighter jets as they flew out for the Qatar World Cup.



Asked whether Mexico were the favourites, given the last time they failed to make it to the knockout stage was back in 1978, Michniewicz disagreed. Mexico, however, have a strong record in their World Cup openers, winning five and drawing one in their last six tournaments.

The last time Poland won their opening World Cup game was nearly 50 years ago, when they beat Argentina 3-2 in 1974 and went on to take third place after beating Brazil 1-0.

Ahead of the Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Mexico vs Poland be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Mexico vs Poland will be played on Tuesday - 22 November at 9:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Mexico vs Poland going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Mexico vs Poland will be played at the Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Mexico vs Poland LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Mexico vs Poland will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Mexico vs Poland in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Mexico vs Poland can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Mexico vs Poland Predicted 11

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Kevin Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Damian Szymanski, Nicola Zalewski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski