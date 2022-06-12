Spain are set to take on Czech Republic in their UEFA Nations League fixture on Monday (June 13) as per IST at the La Rosaleda Stadium, Malaga, Spain. After playing two fixtures, Spain finally got their first victory of the campaign against Switzerland in their previous fixture and will look to continue their winning momentum coming into this fixture.

On the other hand, Czech Republic are entering this fixture with a defeat in their previous one against Portugal. Spain somehow managed to get a point of the previous clash when these sides met before and will look win this one for a better position in the group standings.

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Czech Repulic:

Where is the Spain vs Czech Repulic UEFA Nations League match being played?

Spain vs Czech Repulic, UEFA Nations League match will be played at La Rosaleda Stadium, Malaga, Spain.

What time will the Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday (June 13).

Where to watch the Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

The Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match?

The Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.