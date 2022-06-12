हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UEFA Nations League 2022

Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch ESP vs CZE

Checkout the live streaming details of Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League fixture taking place at the  La Rosaleda Stadium, Malaga, Spain on Monday (June 13) as per IST

Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch ESP vs CZE
Source: Twitter

Spain are set to take on Czech Republic in their UEFA Nations League fixture on Monday (June 13) as per IST at the La Rosaleda Stadium, Malaga, Spain. After playing two fixtures, Spain finally got their first victory of the campaign against Switzerland in their previous fixture and will look to continue their winning momentum coming into this fixture.

On the other hand, Czech Republic are entering this fixture with a defeat in their previous one against Portugal. Spain somehow managed to get a point of the previous clash when these sides met before and will look win this one for a better position in the group standings.

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Czech Repulic:

Where is the Spain vs Czech Repulic UEFA Nations League match being played?

Spain vs Czech Repulic, UEFA Nations League match will be played at La Rosaleda Stadium, Malaga, Spain.

What time will the Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday (June 13). 

Where to watch the Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

The Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match?

The Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UEFA Nations League 2022Spain vs Czech RepublicPedriAlvaro MorataPOR vs ESPlive streamLuis Enrique
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and where to watch POR vs SWE

Must Watch

PT15M44S

Prayagraj Violence Updates: The gate of Javed's house was broken by bulldozer