Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch ESP vs GER football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Spain will take arch-rivals Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Group E fixture late on Sunday night. Luis Enrique's Spain are in red-hot form as they thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opener of the tournament with almost every player getting his name of the scoresheet. On the other hand, Germany were stunned by a hard-working Japan side in their opening fixture of the tournament 2-1 after leading the match at half time. Coach Hansi Flick would be very keen on getting the message clear to his players that a performance like the previous game will not help the case tonight. (Belgium vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming)

Ahead of Monday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will take place on November 28, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Spain vs Germany be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Some notable group matches for the World Cup



Nov. 21 | USA vs. Wales

Nov. 24 | Brazil vs. Serbia

Nov. 25 | England vs. USA

Nov. 26 | Argentina vs. Mexico

Nov. 26 | France vs. Denmark

Nov. 27 | Spain vs. Germany

Nov. 28 | Portugal vs. Uruguay

Nov. 29 | Iran vs. USA



Can't wait pic.twitter.com/LblZ1Kk3ve — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2022

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Spain vs Germany begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Spain vs Germany match?

Spain vs Germany match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.