हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Three Paris Saint-Germain players test COVID-19 positive, say Ligue 1 winners

On August 31, the Ligue 1 winners had said that two of its players are suspected to have COVID-19 and that their condition is perfectly reassuring. 

Three Paris Saint-Germain players test COVID-19 positive, say Ligue 1 winners
pHOTO: en.psg.fr

Paris: Three Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players have tested positive for coronavirus, the club said on Wednesday (September 2, 2020).

As per PSG's tweet on their official account, all these players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days. 

Earlier on August 31, the Ligue 1 winners had said that two of its players are suspected to have COVID-19 and that their condition is perfectly reassuring. 

The team is on a break following their run to their first Champions League final in August, where they were handed a 1-0 defeat by the German club Bayern Munich.

Recently, PSG's Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi was quoted by the club as saying, "There'll be a before and after: since August 23 2020, the way people look at the club has changed. We are now definitively seen as a stronghold of the international football scene, a legitimate institution that performs on the global sports stage." 

PSG will reportedly start their title defence from September 10.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus newsParisPSGLigue 1Paris Saint-Germain
Next
Story

Arsenal hope to welcome fans back to Emirates Stadium in reduced capacity from October 3
  • 37,69,523Confirmed
  • 66,333Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M11S

Vikas Singh: 'Sushant's mental state worsened after Rhea came in his life'