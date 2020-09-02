Three Paris Saint-Germain players test COVID-19 positive, say Ligue 1 winners

Paris: Three Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players have tested positive for coronavirus, the club said on Wednesday (September 2, 2020).

As per PSG's tweet on their official account, all these players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days.

Three @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols. All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 2, 2020

Earlier on August 31, the Ligue 1 winners had said that two of its players are suspected to have COVID-19 and that their condition is perfectly reassuring.

The team is on a break following their run to their first Champions League final in August, where they were handed a 1-0 defeat by the German club Bayern Munich.

Recently, PSG's Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi was quoted by the club as saying, "There'll be a before and after: since August 23 2020, the way people look at the club has changed. We are now definitively seen as a stronghold of the international football scene, a legitimate institution that performs on the global sports stage."

PSG will reportedly start their title defence from September 10.