Two players of Serie A club Parma test positive for coronavirus

Serie A club Parma Calcio 1913 has revealed that their two players have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has brought the entire world to standstill.

In an official statement issued by the club, Parma said that around 60 people including their players and technical staff were recently tested for COVID-19 ahead of a return to group training on Monday.

Parma said that their two players were tested positive for first swab and negative for second, after which they were put into quarantine. These two players were in 'excellent' condition and did not have any symptoms, the club added.

"At the end of the tests, all the members of the team group tested negative for the two swabs for COVID-19 carried out within 24 hours, except for two players who tested positive for the first swab and negative for the second.The athletes – both in excellent physical and asymptomatic conditions – were however placed in immediate isolation and the team will constantly monitor them," goal.com quoted the club as saying.

The development came a few hours after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had given a green signal to Serie A clubs to resume group training from Monday.

However, Conte clarified that there would be some more safety guarantees that need to be met before play could be resume.

Parma further informed that the club will return to group training on May 18, but without these two quarantined players.

Earlier this week, Serie A clubs decided June 13 as their preferred date to resume action, subject to government clearance.