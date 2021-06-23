UEFA Euro 2020, Germany vs Hungary Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

In the mega encounter on Euro 2020, Germany and Hungary will face each other in the high-octane clash to earn the three crucial points.

Germany started the tournament on a dull note with a 0-1 defeat against France. However, they bounced back brilliantly in their next game against Portugal with a 4-2 win.

On the other hand, Hungary also had an underwhelming game against Portugal where they suffered defeat, but a draw versus France gave them a chance to qualify for the next round in the tournament.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary:



When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary will be played on Thursday (June 24).



What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary will start at 12:30 am as per IST.



Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.



Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.