UEFA Euro 2020, Ukraine vs England Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

England will face Ukraine at Stadio Olimpico in Italy on Saturday for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. Having played all their previous four games at Wembley Stadium in London, this will be England’s first outing on foreign soil in the ongoing championship. The Three Lions stormed into the final eight after registering an impressive 2-0 victory over their biggest rivals Germany and will be eyeing a second successive semi-final appearance at a major tournament.

On the other hand, Ukraine, meanwhile, has been riding high on luck so far in the tournament. They made a surprise entry into the knockout stage of the last 16 after Sweden thumped Poland making them one of the four best third-placed outfits. Now, they have even advanced a step forward after beating Sweden with the help of a 121st-minute goal by substitute Artem Dovbyk.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and England:

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and England will be played on Sunday (July 4).

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and England will start at 12:30 am as per IST.

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and England will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Italy.

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and England will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and England is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.