UEFA Super Cup Manchester City vs Sevilla Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch MNC vs SEV In India On TV & Online?

The champions of the UCL and UEL are set to face each other for the UEFA Super Cup on late Wednesday night in Greece. Manchester City will face Sevilla as both teams will eye to get their hands on some silverware early getting into the new season.

Checkout the livestreaming details here:

When will the UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla take place?

The UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

The reason we're here in Athens tonight pic.twitter.com/5mJ6dc4hEe — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 16, 2023

Where will the UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla be played?

The 2023 UEFA Super Cup is being played at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Greece.

Which TV channels will broadcast UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla in India?

The UEFA Super Cup 2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Super Cup on SonyLIV.