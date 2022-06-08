हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UEFA Nations League 2022

Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch WAL vs NED?

Checkout the live streaming details of the Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match taking place at the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales.

Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch WAL vs NED?
Source: Twitter

Wales will take on Netherlands in their UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture on Thursday (June 9). Wales will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat against Poland in the opening fixture of the Nations League with captain Gareth Bale being fully fit for the clash.

Notably, Wales have qualified for the World Cup after 64 years beating Ukraine on the road and will be in full mood to leave an impact on their opponents in the upcoming fixtures.

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Wales vs Netherlands:

Where is the Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match being played?

Wales vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Cardiff City Stadium, Wales.

What time will the Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday (June 9). 

Where to watch the Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

The Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match?

The Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.

