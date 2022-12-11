WATCH: Aurelien Tchouameni scores a SCREAMER in England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal, Real Madrid fans go crazy!

Aurelien Tchouameni scored a screamer in the England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals match on Sunday (December 11). It was 0-0 until the 19th minute as both sides were testing each other's limit. However, when the eyes were on Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele to get France, the Real Madrid midfielder stoodup to the occasion and scored the second goal of his international career. Surely, it was perfect timing for him and his country. After the goal, Real Madrid fans along with France fans, could not keep calm on social media. (Follow LIVE France vs England SCORE here)

Checkout the goal here...

(More to follow)