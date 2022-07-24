The pre-season El Clasico was no where near a friendly matchup between the two heavyweights FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. A stunner from Brazilian Raphinha decided the winner of the game on Sunday (July 22) at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. With plenty of new players joining both clubs, the desire to win the friendly clash was clearly visible from minute one of the match. It was an interesting contest for any football fan, however things got a little too heated as players collided into each other during the 46th minute.

It all happened after Barcelona took the lead under the 30 minutes-mark when Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. was driving forward with the ball into Barca's heart of defence but was brought down by Jordi Alba with a foul. Alba was straight away given a yellow for his challenge and Vinicius was not happy with the Spaniard's tackle on him.(READ: Lewandowski SLAMMED by Mexican MODEL for Barcelona move)

Moments later, Rodrygo and Vinicius exchanged shoves with Barcelona mid-field maestro Sergio Busquets following the tackle and then Eden Hazard, Antonio Rudiger also joined the party. While Hazard was trying to be the peacemaker holding Busquets, tension arised when Rudiger and Barca defender Araulo got into a heated tangle. Moreover, Vinicius and Busquets almost ended up exchaning blows before both the players were seperated.

However, most of the fans on Twitter loved to see the players from both teams taking the friendly a little too seriously as they were delighted to see the 'Proper El Clasico Vibes'. One even tweeted, "When someone says it's just a friendly It's not just a our friendly, our pride is invested in this event #ElClasico," with a clip of the heated moment during Sunday's Clasico.

Even though the result didn't came in favour of the Los Blancos, coach Carlo Ancelotti was happy with his side's performance. Notably, Real Madrid were without their top-scorer of last season, Karim Benzema and they also failed to put a single shot on target in the entire 90 minutes of the game. On the other hand, after a number of signings and disappointing season, FC Barcelona have made a big statement by winning a match over Real Madrid in the beginning of the season.