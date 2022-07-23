A pre-season El Clasico will be played Sunday (July 24) morning as FC Barcelona will lock horns with Real Madrid at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With plenty of promising signings from both clubs, it will be an intruiging contest to watch between two arch-rivals from the Spanish league La Liga. (Erling Haaland to Aurelien Tchouameni: 5 most expensive signings in Transfer Window 2022 so far - In Pics)

Xavi's troops have drawn on of their pre-season game 1-1 against Olot and thrashed David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami 6-0 in one contest. On the other hand, Real Madrid are yet to play a pre-season game and it will be their first game after the Champions League final against Liverpool last season. (Frenkie de Jong to be PUNISHED by Barcelona amid Manchester United transfer saga)

Although it is a friendly match, an El Clasico is never less of intensity and the desire to win is shown by both sides when they are facing each other at any stage. Barca's star signing Robert Lewandowski can make his debut for the club on Sunday and what an oppurtunity he has got to make a statement ahead the upcoming season if he scores for the Catalans.

Manchester United linked Frenkie de Jong is the only star player who is likely to be left out due to his uncertain future at the club. But, Ousmane Dembele, Gerard Pique, Memphis Depay, Ferran Torres and more are likely to make feature in the star-studded contest.

The team is always keen to play #elclasico



Pedri pic.twitter.com/funR4Qun3q July 23, 2022

Checkout the livestream details of the pre-season El Clasico below...

When is the El Clasico FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid going to be played?

The El Clasico FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid going to be played on Sunday (July 24) as per IST.

Where is the El Clasico FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid going to be played?

The El Clasico FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid going to be played at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, USA.

What time is the El Clasico FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid going to be played?

The El Clasico FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid going to be played at 8:30 AM (IST).

Where can I livestream the El Clasico FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India?

The El Clasico FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid can be livestream on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

Channels to watch El Clasico FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India?

The El Clasico FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid can be watched on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD.