close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
racket

Goa police busts prostitution racket, two arrested

The Goa Police on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket and arrested two persons in connection with it.

Goa police busts prostitution racket, two arrested

The Goa Police on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket and arrested two persons in connection with it.

The accused, identified as Kanha Raju and Adarsh, were nabbed following a tip-off received from an informer, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

"A secret informer provided the phone number of the prime accused Kanha Raju, based on which a trap was laid near a hotel in Calangute. Kanha was apprehended along with a girl while negotiating a deal with the customer," said Singh.

Kanha, then, took police to another guest house, where another accused Adarsh was found along with four girls, said the police officer.During the interrogation, the duo disclosed that the five girls rescued by the police belonged to Odisha and had been working in Goa from the last five years.

Tags:
racketProstitution racket
Next
Story

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa, Gujarat for the next two days

Must Watch

PT4M2S

Imran Khan to celebrate Independence day in PoK