Manohar Parrikar to be accorded state funeral, Narendra Modi to reach Goa by 1:30 pm today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Panaji to pay homage to late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. The PM will leave Delhi for Goa at 11 am and is expected to reach by 1:30 pm.

Parrikar breathed his last at around 6:40 pm on Sunday after battling a pancreatic ailment for over a year. His mortal remains will be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office from 9:30-10:30 am on Monday. Thereafter, he will be taken to Kala Academy for the public to pay their last respect from 11 am to 4 pm. His funeral procession will begin from Kala Academy in Panjim at 4 pm and his last rites will be performed at Miramar at 5 pm.

Remembering Parrikar as 'an unparalleled leader', the PM had on Sunday said that the late Goa CM was a 'true patriot and exceptional administrator' who was admired by all.

"Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

"Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress. India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India’s security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen," he added.



Along with the PM, several other dignitaries are also expected to be present in Goa on Monday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will reach the state capital by 2:30 pm. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of other BJP ruled states will also be in Panaji to pay homage to the late leader.

Goa will be observing a seven-day-mourning when the flag will fly at half-mast to grieve the loss of Parrikar who lost his life as the Chief Minister. The Centre has also announced a National Mourning on March 18. The Union Cabinet will be meeting on Monday to pay condolence to the deceased leader.