Live: Outpouring of grief as nation mourns death of Manohar Parrikar

18 March 2019, 06:40 AM
Program plan of Manohar Parrikar's final journey today:
9:30 AM to 10:30 AM: Shri. Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains to be kept at the BJP head office, Panjim.
10:30 AM: Shri. Manohar Parrikar’s mortal remains to be taken to Kala Academy, Panjim.
11:00 AM to 04:00 PM: Public to pay their final respects to Shri. Manohar Parrikar.
04:00 PM: Funeral procession of Shri. Manohar Parrikar to Miramar
04:30 PM: Vidhi at MIramar, Panaji.
05:00 PM: Antim Kriya of Shri. Manohar Parrikar.: Location changed for Antim Kriya from campal to Miramar
18 March 2019, 06:38 AM
A seven-day state mourning has been declared in Goa.
HSC exams in Goa, scheduled for today (Monday) have been postponed.
18 March 2019, 06:31 AM
Although he did make the occasional public appearance in the last few months, Parrikar was largely recuperating at his residence in Dona Paula.
18 March 2019, 06:30 AM
Parrikar was suffering from a pancreatic ailment since early 2018 and it is for this that he had even gone to the US. He had also received treatment in Mumbai and Goa.