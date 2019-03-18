हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: Outpouring of grief as nation mourns death of Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar, Goa chief minister and former defence minister of the country, died on Sunday after suffering a prolonged ailment. He was 63.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, March 18, 2019 - 06:40
IANS File Photo

The entire country plunged into united grief on Sunday after Manohar Parrikar died at age 63. The Goa Chief Minister and the former defence minister of the country was suffering from a prolonged illness since February of 2018.

Parrikar, a graduate from IIT-Bombay, was also a RSS pracharak before entering electoral politics in 1994 and winning from the Panaji constituency for BJP. He served as the Goa CM on four occasions and was also the defence minister of the country between November of 2014 and March of 2017.

Seen as a political leader with mass acceptance, he was also much liked - and much admired - by BJP workers and fellow BJP leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his condolence message, hailed Parrikar as a true patriot.

Parrikar's death leaves an entire country in grief with the national flag in Delhi and other state capitals at half-mast all of Monday. A national mourning has been declared. 

18 March 2019, 06:40 AM

Program plan of Manohar Parrikar's final journey today:

9:30 AM to 10:30 AM: Shri. Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains to be kept at the BJP head office, Panjim.

10:30 AM: Shri. Manohar Parrikar’s mortal remains to be taken to Kala Academy, Panjim. 

11:00 AM to 04:00 PM: Public to pay their final respects to Shri. Manohar Parrikar.

04:00 PM: Funeral procession of Shri. Manohar Parrikar to Miramar

04:30 PM: Vidhi at MIramar, Panaji. 

05:00 PM: Antim Kriya of Shri. Manohar Parrikar.: Location changed for Antim Kriya from campal to Miramar

18 March 2019, 06:38 AM

A seven-day state mourning has been declared in Goa.

HSC exams in Goa, scheduled for today (Monday) have been postponed.

18 March 2019, 06:31 AM

Although he did make the occasional public appearance in the last few months, Parrikar was largely recuperating at his residence in Dona Paula.

18 March 2019, 06:30 AM

Parrikar was suffering from a pancreatic ailment since early 2018 and it is for this that he had even gone to the US. He had also received treatment in Mumbai and Goa.

