Amit Shah

Amit Shah to address four elections rallies in Haryana today

On October 14, Shah had addressed public rallies in Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar.

Amit Shah to address four elections rallies in Haryana today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address election rallies in Faridabad, Samalkha, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram in poll-bound Haryana on Wednesday. On October 14, Shah had addressed public rallies in Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar.

During his address, the BJP president had accused Congress of "speaking the language of Pakistan" on issues such as the repeal of Article 370 and said the entire country was happy over its abrogation. He had added that Modi has punctured Opposition`s "vote bank politics" by abrogating Article 370.

Shah had also hit out at former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda who has won elections from Rohtak and termed the previous Congress regime as "corruption-ridden".

Live TV

In its manifesto titled `Mhare Sapno ka Haryana` (my dreams of Haryana), the BJP has made a host of promises ranging from launching Haryana start-up mission, constitution of a new `Yuva Vikas and Rozgar` ministry and one All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), doubling of farmers` income by 2022 and increase in pension.

In 2014 elections, BJP government came to power after the party won 47 out of a total of 90 seats in the Assembly elections, while the Congress was restricted to just 15 seats.

Polling in the state will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

Amit ShahHaryanaBJPHaryana Assembly election 2019Assembly Election 2019
