Ballabhgarh murder: ‘Love Jihad’ behind Nikita Tomar’s killing? Victim’s family wants ‘instant justice’

Ballabhgarh: The family of 21-year-old student Nikita Tomar, who was brutally murdered by two men in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh on Monday, has alleged that their daughter was being pressurised by the main accused Tauseef to convert to Islam.

The girl’s family, while pointing out to 'love jihad' as the main reason behind her gruesome murder, said that Tauseef had killed her after she refused to accept his demands and rejected his friendship.

The girl's brother also told Zee News that Tauseef, the main accused, was forcing her sister to convert to Islam. Nikita’s family and her college friends today staged a protest demanding instant justice for the 21-year-old girl. The family said that they can’t wait for their whole life for justice to come.

The family said that they wanted ''instant justice'' like the one delivered in the Telangana doctor’s rape and murder case and gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter by the UP Police to avenge the killing of eight police in Kanpur.

The victim's mother has urged the authorities to take strong action against the accused, saying she will not cremate her daughter until the accused is "encountered."

The Ballabhgarh Police, which claimed to have arrested the two accused – Tauseef and Rehan – several hours after the crime, too has not ruled out the ''love-jihad'' angle behind the girl’s murder.

The police said that the girl’s family had lodged a complaint earlier alleging that Tauseef, hailing from Sohna, who was known to the victim, was harassing and troubling her and forcing her to change her religion in order to marry him.

Sharing more details, Jaiveer Rathi, ACP, Ballabgarh had said, “The victim’s kin had filed a complaint a few months ago for harassment and molestation against the main accused but a compromise was reached.”

The two accused were arrested from Mewat by the 10-member SIT constituted by the Haryana Police to nab the culprits. Nikita was allegedly shot dead by Tauseef in Ballabhgarh on Monday minutes after she came out of her colleges after taking her examination. "Nikita had come to college for an exam.

Accused, Tauseef, whom she knew, tried to speak to her and then shot her after an argument," said Jaiveer Rathi ACP Ballabgarh. The victim was a student of B Com final year.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the chilling murder also came to the fore on Tuesday. The CCTV footage shows two youths coming out a white car I20 car and getting hold of two girl students. The chilling visuals show one of the two accused, after a verbal duel, trying to pull the girl inside his vehicle parked near the gate of the college in order to abduct her but as she resists, one of them pulls out a revolver and shoots her dead in cold blood.

The shocking incident took place around 3.30 PM on Monday when the victim - Nikita Tomar - had just come out after appearing in the exam.

After killing the girl, the accused then managed to flee after the crime scene. A team of forensic science later collected evidence from the spot. The victim, a resident of SGM Nagar, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead by the hospital doctors.

The Haryana Police had launched a manhunt soon after the incident and arrested Tauseef and Rehan a few hours after the crime. According to the police, the rejection of friendship by the girl was the main reason behind her murder.

Tauseef, who shot the girl dead, was trying to hide in Noah, but the Crime Branch searched the CCTVs installed as far as Palwal and Mewat and, arrested him in just five hours. Police Commissioner OP Singh said that those who behind the brutal murder will be punished severely.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the Faridabad murder. Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “NCW is taking suo motu cognizance of the incident and writing to DGP Haryana to nab the other accused.”

The broad daylight murder also makes a mockery of the BJP government's ''Beti Bachao'' campaign and raises concerns about the safety of women in the country.

