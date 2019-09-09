close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSP

BSP to fight Haryana Assembly elections on its own: Satish Mishra

Mishra was clarifying on media reports that BSP chief Mayawati had a meeting with Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

BSP to fight Haryana Assembly elections on its own: Satish Mishra

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national General Secretary Satish Mishra on Monday refuted reports of his party's alliance with Congress for the Haryana Assembly elections.

"BSP has clarified once and for all that it will fight the Assembly elections in Haryana on its own. Congress party in Haryana has no strong grounds. It does not have a base there," he told reporters here.

Mishra was clarifying on media reports that BSP chief Mayawati had a meeting with Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

"Mayawatiji has not met any Congress leader from Haryana, be it Selja or Hooda. She has been in Lucknow for the past three weeks. Therefore, there is no question of her meeting Congress leaders," Mishra said.

He termed these as part of political conspiracy.

Elections are due for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana in the later part of the year.

Tags:
BSPHaryana Assembly electionsMayawati
Next
Story

Congress, BSP may join hands to fight BJP in Haryana Assembly elections: Sources

Must Watch

PT15M35S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniyaan: Watch top 19 stories of the day