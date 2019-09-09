BSP to fight Haryana Assembly elections on its own: Satish Mishra

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national General Secretary Satish Mishra on Monday refuted reports of his party's alliance with Congress for the Haryana Assembly elections.

"BSP has clarified once and for all that it will fight the Assembly elections in Haryana on its own. Congress party in Haryana has no strong grounds. It does not have a base there," he told reporters here.

Mishra was clarifying on media reports that BSP chief Mayawati had a meeting with Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

"Mayawatiji has not met any Congress leader from Haryana, be it Selja or Hooda. She has been in Lucknow for the past three weeks. Therefore, there is no question of her meeting Congress leaders," Mishra said.

He termed these as part of political conspiracy.

Elections are due for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana in the later part of the year.