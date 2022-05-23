Gurugram: The Gurugram administration on Monday issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices directing them to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads in view of the rain forecast by the weather office.

The order was issued by the DC office in Gurugram. The move came as the city faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams due to torrential rain and thunderstorm since Monday morning.

The Gurgaon Traffic Police took to Twitter asking people to consider working from home due to waterlogging and the traffic situation.

We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police is on the roads to assist you

Many commuters were stuck on roads and waterlogging led to traffic snarls. Several trees were uprooted during the storm.

The worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover.

At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, said Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic).

(With PTI Inputs)