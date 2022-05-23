हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gurugram

Gurugram issues work-from-home advisory as heavy rains, thunderstorms lash city

The WFH order was issued by the DC office in Gurugram. The move came hours as the city faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams due to torrential rain and thunderstorm since Monday morning.

Gurugram issues work-from-home advisory as heavy rains, thunderstorms lash city

Gurugram: The Gurugram administration on Monday issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices directing them to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads in view of the rain forecast by the weather office.

The order was issued by the DC office in Gurugram. The move came as the city faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams due to torrential rain and thunderstorm since Monday morning.

The Gurgaon Traffic Police took to Twitter asking people to consider working from home due to waterlogging and the traffic situation.

 

 

Many commuters were stuck on roads and waterlogging led to traffic snarls. Several trees were uprooted during the storm.

The worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover.

At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, said Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic).

(With PTI Inputs)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gurugramgurugram rainfallWork-from-homeGurugram WFH advisorythunderstormsHaryana
Next
Story

Gurugram: Rs 3.8 lakh fine imposed on housing society management over dog bite incident

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Namaste India: Heavy rainfall causes traffic jam in Delhi- NCR