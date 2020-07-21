Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th results 2020 declared, check toppers in Science, Arts and Commerce streams

NEW DELHI: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the HBSE Haryana Board class 12th results 2020 on Tuesday (July 21). After the official announcement, the results are now available on BSEH's official website- bseh.org.in. This year, 80.34% of total students have passed the exam

This year again, the girls have outshined the boys. Pass percent of girls is 86.30% while the pass percentage of boys is 75.06%. Among the toppers, Manisha has bagged 1st rank in Arts stream by scoring 499 out of 500; Pushpa has topped in Commerce stream. She scored 498 out of 500; Bhavna Yadav has secured 496 out of 500 marks to emerge as Science topper.

HBSE 12th Result 2020 has been declared for all streams. Haryana Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad had earlier announced that BSEH has already completed its preparations to announce BSEH class 12 results on July 21. The BSEH class 12 results 2020 will be declared on the basis of average marks of already appeared exams.

Here's how to check HBSE Class 12th results 2020 online:

1. Students should first visit the official website-bseh.org.in

2. Click on the link on the homepage “Class 12 exam results”

3. Students can see a new page appearing on the screen

4. Now, you should key in your credentials and login

5. You can see your result on the display screen

6. Students are advised to download their results and take its print out for future use

The Haryana Board class 12 examination started on March 3 and concluded on March 31, 2020. The evaluation process had started in the month of May 2020, and the HBSE appointed 3,353 examiners for the same. As many as 160 examiners were appointed for Economics, 1061 for English, 94 for Fine Arts, 933 for Hindi, 159 for Home Science, and 277 for Mathematics.

Earlier on July 10, Haryana Board declared the class 10th result in which 64.59% passed while a total of 3.37 lakh students had taken the examination.