New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police nabbed a wanted criminal and a key accused in the murder of Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019.

The arrested gangster Vikas alias Malhey was wanted in six murder cases, Delhi Police said. Vikas alias Malhey was also allegedly behind the recent killing of Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal in Punjab, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The arrested gangster was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head and was wanted in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

A key figure of the Lucky Patial-Bambiha-Kaushal`s criminal alliance, Vikas was on the run since committing the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019.

According to police, Vikas was the last leading on-ground commander for the infamous criminal alliance of Punjab and was on radar after being found involved in the sensational murder of Sandeep Nangal in Punjab.

It may be mentioned that Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was killed outside a gym in Faridabad in 2019.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed two unidentified men walking toward Chaudhary's car and firing bullets at him through the windscreen. Both the shooters fled the scene after making sure the Congress leader was dead.

(With Agency Inputs)

