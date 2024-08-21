Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2780397https://zeenews.india.com/health/10-healthy-habits-for-teens-achieving-your-ideal-weight-2780397.html
NewsHealth
TEENAGERS

10 Healthy Habits For Teens, Achieving Your Ideal Weight

Optimal health is achieved by nourishing the body with nutritious foods, staying active through physical activity, and practising self-love.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 07:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

10 Healthy Habits For Teens, Achieving Your Ideal Weight Image by Unsplash

Losing excess body weight can significantly improve health, self-esteem, and overall quality of life for teens. However, it's crucial for them to engage in safe and healthy weight loss practices to achieve their goals. Shedding extra body fat can benefit people of all ages, including teens, by enhancing their health, boosting self-esteem, and increasing confidence. Nonetheless, it's essential for teens to focus on healthy weight loss by adopting diet and lifestyle changes that nourish their growing bodies and can be sustained long term. It's important to remember that a truly healthy body isn't defined by a specific weight or clothing size. Instead, optimal health is achieved by nourishing the body with nutritious foods, staying active through physical activity, and practising self-love.

10 Simple Steps - 

Mindful Eating Practices - Practise mindful eating by focusing on your meals, eating slowly, and avoiding distractions to improve your relationship with food.

Get Enough Sleep - Ensure you get 9-10 hours of sleep to support healthy weight and overall well-being.

Physical Activity -  Increase daily activity through enjoyable exercises like hiking or dancing. Staying active boosts mood and helps maintain a healthy weight.

Set Healthy & Realistic Goals -  Prioritise overall health over body weight, focusing on long-term healthy habits rather than quick fixes. Ensure family support and positive role models to maintain sustainable, healthy eating patterns.

Water Intake - Drink plenty of water to regulate appetite, reduce sugary drink intake, and support overall health.

Don’t Compare Yourself - Embrace your unique body and focus on becoming healthier and more confident, rather than comparing yourself to others.

Nourishing Foods - Choose nutrient-dense foods like vegetables, whole grains, and protein-rich sources to support growth and prevent overeating. Vegetables are high in fiber, nutrient-rich, and help maintain a healthy weight by keeping you full and satisfied. 

Include Healthy Fats - Don't eliminate fats entirely; instead, replace unhealthy fats with healthy options like avocados, nuts, and olive oil to support growth and brain development.

Limit Added Sugars - Reduce your consumption of sugary foods, as they can lead to overeating and negatively affect your mood, sleep, and academic performance. Additionally, limit your intake of sugary drinks like sodas and energy drinks to prevent weight gain and reduce the risk of health issues.

Reduce Stress - Manage stress through activities like yoga or spending time outdoors, as excessive stress can hinder weight loss.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
DNA Video
DNA: NASA astronaut shares video of International Space Station
DNA Video
DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!
DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?