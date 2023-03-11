3 Diets That Can Help You Get Rid Of Stubborn Belly Fat - Check Expert's Suggestion

By Kanupreet Arora Narang



Belly fat is something we all want to get rid of. While many of us indulge in strict workout regimes, we often neglect diet and nutrition, which play a major role in controlling weight. It becomes difficult to stick to a diet regime due to our work pressure, lifestyle, and many other things. But there are some effective diets that can help you burn that stubborn belly fat.

Paleo diet

A paleo diet is based on the consumption of meat, fish, eggs, and fruits. In this diet, one needs to avoid processed foods, dairy products, legumes, grains, and sugar products. The paleo diet goes to back what our ancestors used to eat during the Paleolithic age, which was to consume mostly meat, fish, and eggs and not processed foods like today’s age. Since this diet cuts off sugary foods and highly processed fat foods, it aids in controlling your cholesterol level, blood pressure, and others, along with helping you to burn belly fat.

Keto Diet

The Keto diet has been a favorite among celebrities all over the world. In the keto diet, one needs to focus on eating low-carb foods. Excessive carbohydrate intake can lead to weight gain and belly fat. One is usually advised to take 20-30 grams of carbs a day when following a keto diet. Healthy fats like meat, fish, nuts, milk and green leafy vegetables are part of the keto diet.

Mediterranean diet

We all know that eating too much fat or fried foods can lead to belly fat, and that’s why the Mediterranean diet can be a good option to choose. It focuses on having healthy fats, green vegetables, legumes, olive oil, and others. Whole wheat bread, brown rice, lots of veggies, grains, and fruits are advised to take in this diet. It aids in lowering risks of heart disease, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Following this diet can also help in easing digestive issues, which in turn helps with belly fat issues.



(Disclaimer: Dt Kanupreet Arora Narang is a Clinical Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes and Ketogenic Nutritionist. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News. Always consult a medical professional before adopting a new diet.)